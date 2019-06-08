Santa Maria Police Department officers issued four citations but no arrests were made for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint, according to the police chief.
Three citations were issued to individuals for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license or with a suspended or revoked license, Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen said in a press release.
There was no indication of why the fourth citation was issued.
Hansen said there were no arrests for illegal drugs or other criminal charges and no vehicles were towed after officers screened 358 vehicles between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday at 800 S. Blosser Road.
DUI checkpoint locations are based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests in a particular area, Hansen said.
He noted that last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others.
Drivers charged with DUI and convicted of driving impaired can expect the financial impact to be approximately $13,500, which includes fines, fees, DUI classes, a driver’s license suspension and other expenses, not to mention possible jail time.
DUI doesn’t just include alcohol but can also include prescription drugs, particularly those with a warning on the label against driving or operating machinery, as well as marijuana.
Santa Maria police also planned to conduct a DUI saturation patrol Saturday, but results of that effort were not available.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.