Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested four people and allegedly seized a variety of firearms, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine while executing a search warrant Wednesday in Santa Maria.
Around 7:15 a.m., deputies served the search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
During the search, drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, numerous rounds of ammunition of various calibers, loaded and unloaded high-capacity magazines, several handguns, long rifles and an assault rifle were confiscated, Hoover said.
Several of the firearms were unregistered, and one of the handguns was found to have been reported stolen in San Luis Obispo County.
Deputies arrested Austyn Fout, 23, Coleton Fout, 26, Justine Garcia, 25, and Laura Burson, 54, Hoover said.
Brothers Austyn and Coleton Fout were arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Coleton Fout was also arrested on suspicion of possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
Austyn Fout is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail, while Coleton Fout posted bail Thursday.
Garcia and Burson were both arrested on $25,000 arrest warrants for violation of probation, Hoover said.
Garcia remains in jail, but Burson posted bail and was released Thursday.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit and AB109 Compliance Response Team assisted with executing the search warrant and arresting the suspects, Hoover said.