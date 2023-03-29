York, Jeffrey Gene.jpg

A man suspected of molesting a boy in Nipomo over a period of years was arrested Monday after he apparently traveled to Arroyo Grande from his home in Oregon, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Jeffrey Gene York, 53, of Portland, Oregon, was booked into SLO County Jail on suspicion of two counts of oral copulation by duress, two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force and various other charges, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.

His bail was set at $400,000.

