A man suspected of molesting a boy in Nipomo over a period of years was arrested Monday after he apparently traveled to Arroyo Grande from his home in Oregon, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
Jeffrey Gene York, 53, of Portland, Oregon, was booked into SLO County Jail on suspicion of two counts of oral copulation by duress, two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force and various other charges, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
His bail was set at $400,000.
Cipolla said sheriff’s detectives received a report in September 2022 of suspected child molestation in Nipomo that had been ongoing between 2005 and 2008, and an investigation led to York being identified as a suspect.
At that time, York was a youth pastor at New Beginnings Community Church in Nipomo, had contact with a male victim and had allegedly molested him for years.
As the result of a comprehensive investigation over the course of several months, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for York, who was then believed to be living in Portland, Cipolla said.
Detectives were in the process of apprehending York in Oregon when, during a routine patrol Monday, deputies from the Sheriff’s South Station located a vehicle registered to York in Portland parked in the 600 block of El Camino Real in Arroyo Grande.
Deputies notified detectives, who arrested York.
Cipolla said no additional information was available Wednesday, but he said anyone with additional information about the case or other potential victims should contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.