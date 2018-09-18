A former U.S. airman from Georgia pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a DUI crash in 2016 that killed a Lompoc couple, and he will remain out of custody as long as he appears for future court dates.
Shaquille Lindsey, 25, is charged with two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter of Ruben and Bertha Betancourt, while intoxicated and one felony count of DUI involving alcohol and drugs (marijuana) causing injury to the couple’s son Juan Betancourt. In addition, Lindsey also faces special allegations of causing great bodily injury for each felony count.
On Tuesday morning, Lindsey appeared in Lompoc Superior Court and signed a release agreement stating he will remain out of custody as long as he is present for future court hearings, according to the prosecution.
Lindsey’s case returns to Lompoc at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23, when a preliminary hearing date will be set.
Ruben and Bertha Betancourt were killed when Lindsey allegedly veered into their vehicle near Vandenberg Air Force Base on Aug. 28, 2016.
The original indictment, filed in July 2017, alleged that Lindsey reportedly was traveling on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, driving more than 15 mph above the speed limit, when his vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and, without braking, crashed head-on into the Betancourts. Court papers further indicate that Lindsey was using his cellphone while driving.
During Lindsey's federal criminal court proceedings, it was determined that a boundary marker for the Vandenberg Base property was incorrect and that the collision had occurred within Santa Barbara County jurisdiction, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The federal case against Lindsey was dismissed in July over the jurisdiction issue, leaving the case open to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. The district attorney refiled charges Aug. 31.
Two assistant U.S. attorneys, Joanna Curtis and Julian Andre are prosecuting Lindsey’s matter.
In December 2016, the Betancourts’ children filed a lawsuit against Lindsey for negligence, wrongful death, emotional distress and sought punitive damages. The suit was settled out of court for $1.6 million in 2017, according to plaintiff attorneys at Harris Personal Injury law firm.