Former Santa Maria resident pleads guilty to federal charge of killing elephant seal

A former Santa Maria resident pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of fatally shooting a protected elephant seal in San Luis Obispo County in September 2019.

Jordan Gerbich, 30, who now lives in Utah, appeared by video conference in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of taking a marine mammal, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman.

Gerbich, whose admission was part of a plea deal, is set to be formally sentenced on April 12. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of one year in federal prison, according to McEvoy.

Gerbich was charged Aug. 25 for the Sept. 28, 2019, incident in which he drove to an elephant seal viewing area adjacent to the Piedras Blancas Marine Reserve and Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, near San Simeon, with a .45-caliber pistol.

Aided by a flashlight, Gerbich used his gun to shoot and kill the elephant seal, which was discovered on the beach the next day with a bullet hole in its head, according to McEvoy.

The seal's death was investigated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Elephant seals, which are a protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, live along North America's Pacific Coast and congregate in areas called rookeries, where they live year-round, depending on breeding and molting cycles.