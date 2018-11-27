A former Lompoc Unified School District bus attendant pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor child cruelty and was sentenced to 10 days of jail time and four years of probation.
Arthur Leroy Carlos, 52, of Santa Maria, was arrested Oct. 25 after an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Carlos was charged in connection with his infliction of physical pain and mental suffering on a 10-year-old special needs student that occurred on an LUSD bus Oct. 16, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Carlos has until mid-January to report to officials and begin his jail sentence. Carlos has received credit for nine days served in jail so only will need to spend one more in custody, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Probation terms include paying $675 in fines; paying victim restitution, which will be determined at a later date; and obeying all laws. Carlos also is prohibited from contacting the victim family and is not allowed to own or possess any firearms during probation.
Less than a week before his arrest, Carlos was hired by the school district as a bus attendant and was tasked with ensuring the safety and security of children in his care. He was terminated after the incident, according to district officials.
According to the County Sheriff's Office, the unnamed child came home from school crying and told his parents that he had been hurt by an aide on the bus. The parents reported the incident to LUSD officials who reviewed surveillance tapes from the bus and shared them with the victim's family.
The video allegedly showed Carlos "using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window," according to the County Sheriff's Office.