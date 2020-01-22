Former Lompoc Lyft driver sentenced to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault of Nipomo passenger

A former Lompoc Lyft driver was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting his Nipomo passenger in November 2018.

Jason Lamont Fenwick, 52, of Lompoc appeared before San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Matt Guerrero, who handed down a sentence of eight years for a felony count of oral copulation of an intoxicated victim and two years for a felony count of sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim.

Fenwick also was convicted for unauthorized invasion of privacy using a camcorder to secretly record the sexual assault victim and assault with the intent to commit sexual assault.

The judge ordered Fenwick to pay $7,200 in restitution fines and an additional felony restitution fine of $7,200, which he suspended upon successful completion of parole.