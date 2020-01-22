You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former Lompoc Lyft driver sentenced to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault of Nipomo passenger

Former Lompoc Lyft driver sentenced to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault of Nipomo passenger

{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Lamont Fenwick

A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced former Lyft driver Jason Lamont Fenwick to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a Nipomo passenger in 2018. 

 Dave Minsky

A former Lompoc Lyft driver was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting his Nipomo passenger in November 2018. 

Jason Lamont Fenwick, 52, of Lompoc appeared before San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Matt Guerrero, who handed down a sentence of eight years for a felony count of oral copulation of an intoxicated victim and two years for a felony count of sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim. 

Fenwick also was convicted for unauthorized invasion of privacy using a camcorder to secretly record the sexual assault victim and assault with the intent to commit sexual assault. 

The judge ordered Fenwick to pay $7,200 in restitution fines and an additional felony restitution fine of $7,200, which he suspended upon successful completion of parole.

Fenwick was convicted of the four counts on Dec. 6, 2019, following a three-week trial in San Luis Obispo. He was found not guilty of burglary with the intent to commit sexual assault. 

The case stems from the assault Nov. 4, 2018, which occurred after Fenwick drove a passenger from Arroyo Grande to her home in Nipomo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News