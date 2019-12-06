Jason Lamont Fenwick, 52, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault and one count of surreptitious photographing. Fenwick was found not guilty of burglary with the intent to commit sexual assault.
He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.
The case stems from an incident on Nov. 4, 2018, when Fenwick transported an intoxicated female passenger from Arroyo Grande to her home in Nipomo while working as a Lyft driver.
Fenwick committed the crimes shortly after 1:30 a.m. when he dropped the victim off at her home, according to San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow.
The victim, who has not been identified due to the nature of the crime, couldn't resist due to her level of intoxication and periods of unconsciousness, Dow said.
"This young woman is a survivor who demonstrated tremendous courage by reporting the crime and testifying in court which was absolutely necessary in order to hold the defendant accountable," said Deputy District Attorney Christopher White, who prosecuted the case.
Fenwick is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in Department 8 of the Superior Court in San Luis Obispo.
The trial of former Uber driver Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, who is charged with 12 crimes related to rape of an intoxicated person and burglary, is scheduled to start Jan. 7, 2020, in Superior Court in San Luis Obispo County.
