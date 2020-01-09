Former airman pleads guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter in 2016 crash that killed Lompoc couple

A former airman pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in a head-on collision that killed a Lompoc couple and seriously injured their son near Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2016.

Shaquille Ahmed Lindsey, 26, appeared before Judge Patricia Kelly in Superior Court in Santa Maria to enter guilty pleas on two counts.

Lindsey, who is from Georgia, was charged in the deaths of Lompoc residents Ruben and Bertha Betancourt, who were killed on Aug. 28, 2016 after he veered his rented Dodge Challenger into the path of the Betancourt’s 2005 Ford Focus.

Their son Juan Betancourt was also in the car and sustained major injuries in the crash, which occurred along Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Vandenberg Air Force Base.