A COVID-19 outbreak among inmates at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria has decreased from 11 active cases to five, and no new cases have been reported since late January, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.
The outbreak at the jail, located at 2301 Black Road, was first detected Jan. 23 following the transfer of 244 inmates from the Main Jail at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Five COVID-positive inmates have recovered and one was transferred to the Main Jail, leaving five remaining positive cases at the Northern Branch Jail, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Testing of inmates at the jail has been ongoing, and jail staff are working with Wellpath health-care workers to monitor and provide care for positive inmates, according to Zick.
Those who test positive are also isolated in a housing area separate from the general population. Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials are coordinating with the Public Defender's Office and local courts to adjust court appearances to prevent further COVID-19 spread.
All personnel working in positions involving direct contact with inmates, including all staff, contractors and vendors, are regularly tested and required to wear an N95 mask while on-site, Zick added.