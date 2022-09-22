Individuals interested in a career as a first responder — those who show up first at vehicle accidents, structure and wildfires, incidents requiring medical assistance or law enforcement intervention — can learn about jobs and meet with people from numerous such agencies Saturday in Buellton.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will host a First Responder Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River View Park, located at the southwest end of Sycamore Drive off Highway 246 on the city’s west side.
Attendees will be able to meet with representatives of the Sheriff’s Office as well as other Central Coast agencies that are hiring, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Those agencies include Santa Maria Police Department, San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and Paso Robles Police Department.
Other law enforcement agencies participating include University of California Police Department-Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Police Department, Simi Valley Police Department, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard Police Department, Lompoc Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Los Angeles Division.
Also scheduled to participate in the career fair are Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, American Medical Response, Atascadero State Hospital and Sansum Clinic Careers, the spokeswoman said.
The career fair is free to attend.