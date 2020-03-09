You are the owner of this article.
breaking

Fire near Painted Cave Road prompts Hwy 154 closure, evacuations

Vegetation fire

A 15-acre vegetation was reported Monday near East Camino Cielo Road along Highway 154, prompting closure of the highway and evacuations. 

 Dave Minsky

A small vegetation fire was reported Monday along Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo Road, according to Santa Barbara County fire officials. 

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on Monday and quickly grew to at least 15 acres moving uphill on a north slope, said County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

Ground crews from an operation area and a County Fire helicopter responded to the fire. 

California Highway Patrol have ordered the closure of Highway 154 from Highway 192 to the Highway 154/246 roundabout, according to scanner traffic. 

An evacuation warning was issued for residents on East Camino Cieolo Road east of Highway 154 and in the Painted Cave community, Bertucelli said. 

The fire comes more than two months after the Cave fire, which started Nov. 25 and was declared fully contained on Dec. 14 after burning more than 3,126 acres near the same area. 

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

