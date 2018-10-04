A Santa Maria probationer who pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of his younger brother was sentenced Thursday to four years in custody, half of which he will serve in County Jail.
Fernando Navarro, 19, pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor possession of a firearm while on probation as well as probation violation.
Leonardo, 13, died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head at the family's Polk Street home in Santa Maria on Feb. 3. Throughout the criminal case, the prosecution and defense battled over whether or not the defendant was aware the gun was loaded when he was playing with it in his bedroom as Leonardo was standing in the doorway.
The Navarro family members did not make statements in Santa Maria Superior Court on Thursday, but Judge John McGregor extended his sympathies to members present in the courtroom.
"I can't believe the position you're in, and the grief you suffered in this case with the death of one child and charges filed against another child," McGregor said to the boys' mother. "I wish you and your family the best."
As part of the agreement between the prosecution and defense, reached after taking into consideration the Navarro family's wishes, Fernando was sentenced to four years in custody for felony involuntary manslaughter. Fernando will serve 28 months in County Jail, followed by 20 months of mandatory supervision upon release.
Fernando also must also pay victim restitution fines, court fees and must report to probation within 72 hours of release from custody. Fernando will be subject to search and seizure, must enter outpatient treatment and will be prohibited from possessing any weapons.