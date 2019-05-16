Two people linked to a now-closed Lompoc car dealership pleaded not guilty May 7 to several felonies and misdemeanors including grand theft, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Prosecutors say Alysha Marie Hibson, former owner of Mid State Motorsports in Lompoc, and two of her ex-employees, Karl Wolfgang Bischoff and Daniel Merlin Davis, engaged in illegal conduct during several vehicle sales at the now-defunct dealership.
Hibson, a Santa Maria resident, faces two felony counts of grand theft, one felony count of grand theft auto and three misdemeanor counts of employing an unlicensed vehicle salesperson. Bischoff faces three misdemeanor counts of acting as an unlicensed vehicle salesperson.
Both pleaded not guilty during their May 7 appearance in Lompoc Superior Court. They will reappear before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca on Tuesday, June 18.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Davis, who faces one felony count of grand theft.