Felony charges have been filed against a Lompoc Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting a Nipomo woman he was transporting home in the early morning Nov. 4.
The woman was reportedly unconscious when she was assaulted inside her home in Nipomo after the Lyft driver helped her inside. The driver had picked her up in Arroyo Grande to take her home.
Jason Lamont Fenwick, 51, is facing felony charges of assault with intent to commit various sex acts during residential burglary, unlawful oral copulation of an intoxicated individual, unlawful sexual penetration by a foreign object of an intoxicated individual and first-degree residential burglary.
He is also facing a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a concealed recording device.
According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department, detectives were called to investigate the sexual assault which was believed to have occurred around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
The victim, who was not identified, told investigators she had become too intoxicated to drive home and called for a Lyft driver, who arrived at her location to take her home.
Because of her level of intoxication, the Lyft driver reportedly helped her inside her home where she lost consciousness, and the driver proceeded to sexually assault her, according to a county sheriff's spokesman.
Warrants were issued to identify the driver and gather additional evidence, which subsequently led to Fenwick's arrest.
Fenwick has reportedly been a Lyft driver for more than a year, working in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Due to Fenwick's tenure as a Lyft driver, authorities believe that more individuals may have been victimized.
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office is seeking the public's help in finding additional witnesses and possible victims.
Detectives are asking anyone with information that could be helpful in the investigation to contact the County Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.
For victim services, contact the District Attorney's Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center at 805-781-5821.
The case is being investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.
Deputy District Attorney Christopher White is prosecuting the case.
Fenwick's next court appearance is set for Wednesday, Nov. 21, in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.