Felon arrested after weapons, drugs found

A Santa Maria man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday after members of the Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted a narcotics investigation at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway, a police spokesman said.

Jesus Tobias, 41, identified by police as a convicted felon, was allegedly found in unlawful possession of a stolen AR-15 rifle, 159 rounds of .223 ammunition, a high-capacity rifle magazine, methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

The AR-15 was previously reported stolen in San Luis Obispo County, the spokesman said.

Tobias was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

