Felon arrested after stolen AR-15, ammunition and drugs found

Evidence in arrest

Santa Maria Police Department released a photo of a stolen AR-15 rifle, high capacity magazine, .223-caliber ammunition, methamphetamine and a meth pipe allegedly seized during an arrest Friday night.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Maria Police Department

A Santa Maria man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday after members of the Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted a narcotics investigation at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway, a police spokesman said.

Jesus Tobias, 41, identified by police as a convicted felon, was allegedly found in unlawful possession of a stolen AR-15 rifle, 159 rounds of .223 ammunition, a high-capacity rifle magazine, methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

The AR-15 was previously reported stolen in San Luis Obispo County, the spokesman said.

Tobias was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.






The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

