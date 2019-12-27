Federal lawsuit involving wrongful imprisonment of Lompoc man moves to 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

+4 Lompoc prepares for legal battle with man who says he was wrongly convicted The Lompoc City Council voted to retain an outside law firm on Tuesday as the city braces for a legal battle with a man who is suing the city …

In the lawsuit, Alcox alleges his conviction was obtained from a coerced confession, false testimony and suppressed evidence of his innocence, despite investigators having exonerating evidence, including another man admitting to killing Patel during a 911 call more than a year later.

Additionally, Alcox blames ineffective counsel, which the defendants took advantage of during his 1987 trial.

Richard Lothery, Alcox’s co-defendant, was convicted for his role in the killing of Patel and is currently serving a 25-years-to-life sentence at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, according to state records.

Sanjay Patel was identified as the actual killer, according to the lawsuit, but is currently living in England.

Vandenberg trespassing case reaches 9th Circuit Court of Appeals A man arrested during a 2016 protest at Vandenberg Air Force Base appeals his trespassing conviction to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. A video presented at a bench trial showed Michael Omondi wrapped in a “peace” flag standing in the permitted protest area at the base’s front entrance.

Heidt and Ast asked for summary judgment on the basis of qualified immunity. Heidt retired from the LPD in 2004 and Ast is no longer employed with the District Attorney’s Office.

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine in the U.S. that shields police officers from being sued for discretionary actions performed in their official duties.