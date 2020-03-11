Federal judge dismisses Santa Maria firefighters' lawsuit against city officials

Santa Maria firefighters build a structure that will serve as a search and rescue area to train incoming firefighters in the city academy at Fire Station 2. The department was awarded a $1.6 million grant from FEMA that will support an additional response unit, including nine more firefighters.
U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee dismissed the lawsuit against Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion, former City Manager Rick Haydon, and Human Resources Director Jayne Anderson, finding that they didn't knowingly violate the firefighters' constitutional rights.
The lawsuit was filed in March 2019 by five firefighters — Jill Hoover, Clint McIntosh, Anthony Morales, Anthony Tevis and Chad Wennerstrom — and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2020, which represents city firefighters at the rank of engineer, fire captain and firefighter on labor matters.
The firefighters sought damages in excess of $25,000, attorneys' fees and a jury trial.
The firefighters' complaint stems from February 2017, when Champion posted a job opening to a California firefighter union for the captain position, which he allowed outside candidates to apply for.
