The father of a Lompoc infant has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in the baby’s death earlier this month, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Jose Ramirez, 28, was taken into custody and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of homicide and causing willful harm to a child resulting in death, said LPD Sgt. Scott Morgan.
The child apparently died Sunday, May 19, although no cause or location of death were reported by the Police Department.
But Morgan said detectives conducted a follow-up investigation Thursday and, as a result of that, conducted an interview with Ramirez.
As a result of the investigation and interview, Ramirez was arrested, Morgan said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Sgt. A. Arias at 805-875-8121 or aarias@ci.lompoc.ca.us.