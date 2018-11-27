The family of a Santa Maria bicyclist killed in a collision involving a city bus in April has filed a lawsuit against the city and First Transit Inc., accusing them of negligence in hiring and training the driver involved in the incident.
Veronica Zamora Perez, 43, of Santa Maria, died April 10, as a result of traumatic injuries suffered in an April 2 collision with a First Transit, Inc. bus at McCoy and Caballero lanes, according to Santa Maria Police.
First Transit Inc. has been contracted by the city for a number of years to hire employees who operate buses around the city.
After the crash, the Santa Maria Police conducted a traffic collision reconstruction report and forwarded the case to the District Attorney's Office for review, according to city officials. The District Attorney's Office announced in July that criminal charges would not be filed against bus driver Gerry Watkins, who was placed on administrative leave following the incident.
The wrongful death and survival action lawsuit, filed Nov. 16 on behalf of Perez's family by attorneys Ruben Ruiz and Robert Glassman, claims that the city of Santa Maria and First Transit Inc. officials became liable when they hired and trained Watkins, "who was unfit for specific, mandatory tasks" which included operating the bus. The "negligent actions" ultimately resulted in Perez's death, according to the lawsuit.
Glassman and Ruiz have yet to respond to requests for comment.
The Perez family now is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages from the city of Santa Maria, First Transit Inc. and Watkins.
Monetary damages stemming from Perez's loss of earnings, financial support, funeral/burial expenses and other case-related interests will be specified following trial.
Perez was working as a retail saleswoman during the last decade prior to her death, according to a declaration filed by her husband, Daniel Esparza Perez, who was named as the successor to her estate after her death.
Other non-monetary damages sought include loss of love, affection, care, society, support and companionship, according to the suit.
Around 5:45 p.m. on April 2, Perez was riding a bicycle in the bike lane near the corner of Caballero and McCoy lanes in Santa Maria "when she was suddenly and without warning struck by a Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) bus," according to the lawsuit.
Perez suffered traumatic injuries, according to the lawsuit, and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. In the hospital, she underwent three surgical procedures in an effort to save her life. Perez was pronounced brain-dead on April 7, and she died April 10 after life support was discontinued, according to the lawsuit.
Civil claims were first filed April 18 on behalf of Perez's husband and her three children -- Daniel Joseph Perez, Cristian Perez and Jesse Perez. The claims, which amounted to over $10,000 each, accused the transit bus of hitting and running over Perez, causing her to sustain bodily injuries that subsequently led to her death. City officials rejected the claims in May.
First Transit Inc. will handle litigation on behalf of the city as well as the company, according to City Attorney Philip Sinco.