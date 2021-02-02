An argument between family members led to a shooting Monday that injured a man on East Sunset Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers, along with fire and ambulance personnel, responded to the shooting that occurred in front of a residence in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Terry Flaa.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, who wasn't identified, who sustained moderate, nonlife-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police learned that during the argument, a suspect, who also was not identified, pulled out a gun and shot one of the family members before fleeing the scene, according to Flaa.

The male victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Santa Maria Police detectives are working with witnesses to identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.