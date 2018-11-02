The jury in the Anthony San Juan murder case on Friday heard from a criminalist who confirmed that the bullet casing found near an Orcutt bar on March 4, 2017, most likely was fired from a Glock handgun found inside the defendant's car after he tried to flee the next morning.
Defendant Jonathan Highley, 36, is on trial for murder in connection to the shooting of San Juan, 43, whose body was found in the Elmer's bar parking lot. He is also charged with two gun enhancements.
Highley tried to flee his home with his wife, Mayra Perez, and their four children the morning after the homicide.
Perez pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder after the fact, and was sentenced to probation and jail time on Aug. 2, 2017.
On Friday, Department of Justice criminalist Angela Stroman took the stand at the Santa Maria Superior Court to discuss results of testing on items collected at the crime scene that included the following: a copper bullet jacket, lead projectile fragments, shell casing and the Glock 17 9mm handgun found in the defendant's car after he was arrested.
Gunshot residue also was found on Highley's right palm, according to prior trial testimony.
To determine if the cartridge case of the bullet found at the crime scene was fired by the Glock 17 found in Highley's car, Stroman had to conduct multiple "test fires" with another Glock to see if that specific type of gun would leave the same type of marks once it exited the barrel of the gun.
Each bullet and its cartridge case usually matches with a specific gun, "kind of like a fingerprint," Stroman testified, likening it to comparing car models.
To identify firearms, investigators look at the number of grooves, impressions and markings left on a bullet casing as it travels through the gun, according to Stroman.
The criminalist testified she fired the Glock 17 associated with Highley three times at her lab. She duplicated the test with a different Glock to draw comparisons and search for consistent markings left on bullet casings from both guns.
Photos of the casing found near the crime scene were projected on screen in the courtroom and placed side-by-side with the test bullet casings fired from the Glock 17.
Pointing to the photos, Stroman noted that for the particular Glock 17 associated with Highley, when the bullet traveled through the barrel, it left grooves and striations in specific areas of its casing.
A test fire with a different Glock 17 left the exact same row of striation patterns on the test bullet casings, which means that "both bullets were fired from the same [type of] gun," Stroman said.
"If you have enough striations on the [bullet], it can match," said Stroman, adding that while the firing process may produce slightly different marks and "won't look perfect, this tells me it is indeed from the same firearm."
Each of her three firing tests left a similar pattern of marks to the casing found at the crime scene, leading Stroman to believe the bullet came from the Glock 17 found in Highley's car.
Since the defense opted not the cross-examine the witness, the jury was excused early Friday. Testimony resumes Thursday at the Santa Maria Superior Court.