A state appeals court panel has overturned the factual innocence finding for a caregiver linked to the March 2013 death of a Solvang ALS patient, the latest development in a six-year saga that could eventually reach as high as the California Supreme Court.
In a ruling released May 22, a three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal determined reasonable cause exists to believe Wanda Nelson intentionally killed 52-year-old Heidi Good by tampering with her ventilator. The appeal was filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, which sought to reverse Nelson's full exoneration.
"We agree and reverse," the panel wrote in their 19-page ruling.
Nelson and Marjorie Good, Heidi's mother, were indicted by a criminal grand jury in 2015 on first-degree murder charges in connection with the 52-year-old's death. Rendered a quadriplegic by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, Heidi Good required round-the-clock care and was dependent on a ventilator to breathe.
Her care was entrusted to several caregivers (including Nelson), Steve Swiacki, her husband, and her mother Marjorie Good. Prosecutors claim the women conspired to intentionally disconnect Heidi Good's ventilator, while Nelson's defense attorneys maintained the ventilator tube was "on loosely" and may have popped off while Nelson was out.
On the afternoon of Heidi Good's death, Nelson was dispatched to a nearby Rite Aide to pick up a medication while Marjorie Good worked in the garden trimming hedges. A low pressure alarm, indicating a leak or disconnected tube, activated at 1:58 p.m. and was not cleared until 2:28 p.m., when Nelson returned and found Heidi Good's non-responsive body.
Nelson was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder charges but sentenced to probation after a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter. But according to the appellate judges, Nelson had a motive to kill Heidi, pointing to a substantial reduction in working hours and tax issues relating to her employment.
Nelson gave conflicting statements regarding the ventilator's condition after returning from her errand, according to the panel. The day after Heidi's death, Nelson told investigators that the tubing was attached properly. Several months later she told an investigator that the tubing was "loose," and at trial, Nelson testified the line was disconnected.
"It is reasonable to infer that [Nelson] was telling the truth when she testified the exhalation drive line was disconnected," the panel wrote. "This would have deprived Heidi of oxygen and activated the alarm."
Though Marjorie Good had been asked to move out after striking her grandson, a possible motive, the panel notes she had no knowledge of how the ventilator worked and would be incapable of sabotaging it.
"It is therefore reasonable to infer that [Nelson,] not Marjorie, disconnected the the exhalation tube," they wrote, calling it "more than coincidental" that Nelson left at approximately the same time the alarm was activated. "It is reasonable to infer that [Nelson] believed her absence would provide an alibi."
Judge Rogelio Flores, who retired in May 2018 after issuing the finding of factual innocence, did not explain his ruling and cited no factual findings, the appellate panel wrote.
The panel rejected Nelson's claim that Flores' comment — "I find it interesting" — about a letter submitted in support of her petition determined Heidi's death was an accident.
Barring a review by the California Supreme Court, the Lompoc Superior Court is directed to issue a new order denying Nelson's petition for factual innocence.