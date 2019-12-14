One driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license during a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department from Friday night into Saturday morning.
No one was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the checkpoint at 1900 S. Broadway, where 296 vehicles were screened between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.
No arrests were made for possession of illegal drugs or other criminal charges and no vehicles were towed away, said Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, Hansen said.
You have free articles remaining.
Last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others.
The Police Department planned to conduct a DUI saturation patrol Saturday as well.
Hansen noted people caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the arrest to cost about $13,500, including fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses, in addition to possible jail time.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.