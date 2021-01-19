A pedestrian was seriously injured near the intersection of Blosser Road and Cook Street on Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, according to Santa Maria Police.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. when the pedestrian was crossing Blosser Road from east to west, north of the intersection of Cook Street, and was struck in the right-hand, southbound lane of Blosser Road, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee. The pedestrian has not been identified.

Officials said the vehicle fled the scene south on Blosser Road and turned eastbound onto Boone Street before disappearing.

Backed by surveillance camera footage, witnesses described the vehicle as a dark, older model "rounded" looking sedan, according to McGehee, who added that pieces of the vehicle were found on scene and that the vehicle itself would have a broken front light assembly and damage to the front bumper.

Police now are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau Officer Sofia Marques at 805-928-3781, ext. 1333.