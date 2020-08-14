You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver arrested after Santa Maria vehicle pursuit ends in Atascadero

Driver arrested after Santa Maria vehicle pursuit ends in Atascadero

A woman was arrested Friday following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Santa Maria and exceeded speeds of 100 mph before ending in Atascadero, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

The pursuit began shortly after noon when a Santa Maria Police patrol unit saw a female driver, who wasn't identified, in a white Honda sedan showing signs of impairment and swerving in traffic near the area of South Blosser Road and Boone Street, according to Lt. Russ Mengel. 

The driver fled the scene after police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, cutting through the city at high rates of speed. 

At one point, the driver tried to hit a Santa Maria Police motorcycle patrol unit before officers lost track of her near the area of Betteravia Road and Highway 101 due to high speeds, Mengel said. 

The driver entered Highway 101 and traveled northbound, at which point the California Highway Patrol began tracking the vehicle with an air unit from the Coastal Division in San Luis Obispo. Several sets of spike strips were deployed at Highway 101 off-ramps, including at Monterey Street and San Luis Bay Drive. 

The driver made her way to San Luis Obispo, where she exited the freeway at Madonna Road, but crossed back onto the on-ramp and resumed traveling northbound on Highway 101, according to the CHP. 

The pursuit ended when the driver came to a stop at 12:45 p.m. near the area of Santa Rosa and Atascadero roads, according to a CHP spokesman. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News