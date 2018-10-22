A Santa Maria man was arrested after an hourslong standoff in an alleged domestic violence incident during the early morning hours Monday.
Ryan Bevington, 47, who is suspected of injuring his girlfriend, was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. after officers breached the front door of his house at East Orange Street and South East Avenue.
Police received a call about 2:33 a.m. and responded to Marian Regional Medical Center, where the unidentified woman was being treated for unspecified injuries.
A neighbor said a police officer told her Bevington had thrown the woman through a window.
The victim directed police to Bevington’s residence, and after a patrol officer drove by the house and saw Bevington was there, a force of 10 officers surrounded the residence, said Sgt. Matthew Kline.
Using a loudspeaker, police repeatedly asked Bevington to leave the home and surrender: “This is the Santa Maria Police Department. Your house is surrounded and we are not leaving. We want to resolve this peacefully. Come out the front door with your hands in the air.”
Bevington allegedly went into his back yard a couple of times but returned to the house, and at some point his dog escaped the yard and wandered around the neighborhood appearing disoriented.
After Bevington did not respond to the requests to surrender nor to calls placed to his phone, police asked him to contact them by calling 911.
Kline said police sent in a phone for Bevington to use, but he still failed to respond.
Eventually, the Detective Bureau obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant, and officers breached the front door to take Bevington into custody, Kline said.
Neighbors said police have been frequently called to the house for disturbances.