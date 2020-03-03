DNA testing confirms death of Lompoc man reported missing in 2017

A cause and manner of death could not be determined following a postmortem examination, although the time and date of death was noted at 9 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019.

Lompoc Police detectives are investigating Wilks' death, while the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Dillard said.

Wilks' mother, Elizabeth, wrote in the Facebook group "Pictures and Memories of Zacharey Wilks" on Feb. 26 to notify family and friends that she had received confirmation of her son's death.

"We have had [a] positive DNA result that concluded Zacharey died at the scene of the car wreckage," Elizabeth Wilks wrote in the group, which has more than 1,600 members. "We don't know how or exactly when he died. There will be a lot of assumptions, but no one knows. Our family is broken. We never wanted this day to come. As always, love and respect each other. Keep his memory alive in your hearts, and may he rest in peace knowing he was loved."

A memorial for Wilks is in the works, although details have yet to be determined, his mother said, adding she is working with a local nonprofit group to establish a place for donations in her son's name.

