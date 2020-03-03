DNA testing confirms death of Lompoc man reported missing in 2017

The death of a Lompoc man reported missing in 2017 is under investigation after his identity was confirmed through a DNA test on a bone fragment taken from a vehicle crash site along Highway 166 in Kern County.
Zacharey Tayler Wilks, 29, of Lompoc was confirmed dead on Feb. 13 after the Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted a DNA test on a piece of bone recovered in vehicle wreckage along Highway 166, east of Soda Lake Road near Maricopa, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Bryan Dillard.
Wilks left Lompoc on May 24, 2017 to visit family and friends in Las Vegas and was reported missing three days after he failed to arrive at his destination.
Nearly a year and a half later, on Oct. 25, 2019, the wreckage of his Honda Civic was discovered in dense brush along Highway 166.
Lompoc officials believe the vehicle was involved in a major collision, but no further details were available.
You have free articles remaining.
Lompoc Police officials are looking for a man who reportedly left for Las Vegas last week but never returned home.
Remains recovered at the crash site were tested for DNA by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and his identity was confirmed on Feb. 13, according to spokeswoman Angela Monroe. It's not clear if a body was recovered.
A cause and manner of death could not be determined following a postmortem examination, although the time and date of death was noted at 9 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019.
Lompoc Police detectives are investigating Wilks' death, while the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Dillard said.
Wilks' mother, Elizabeth, wrote in the Facebook group "Pictures and Memories of Zacharey Wilks" on Feb. 26 to notify family and friends that she had received confirmation of her son's death.
"We have had [a] positive DNA result that concluded Zacharey died at the scene of the car wreckage," Elizabeth Wilks wrote in the group, which has more than 1,600 members. "We don't know how or exactly when he died. There will be a lot of assumptions, but no one knows. Our family is broken. We never wanted this day to come. As always, love and respect each other. Keep his memory alive in your hearts, and may he rest in peace knowing he was loved."
A memorial for Wilks is in the works, although details have yet to be determined, his mother said, adding she is working with a local nonprofit group to establish a place for donations in her son's name.