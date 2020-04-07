You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
District attorney, sheriff urge victims and public to report domestic violence
alert top story

District attorney, sheriff urge victims and public to report domestic violence

Reports of domestic violence in Santa Barbara County have dropped in the weeks following a statewide stay-at-home order, prompting concern from local law enforcement officials who urged victims and members of the public to call police if they suspect abuse. 

In a Tuesday press conference, District Attorney Joyce Dudley attributed the drop in domestic violence calls to terrified victims who may be silenced by their abusers, who are now a constant presence because of the stay-at-home order put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19

The press conference included updates on readiness from Fire Department Chief Mark Hartwig and Sheriff Bill Brown, who said calls for domestic violence and abuse increase when people are confined to their homes. 

Sheriff’s Office adjusts staffing after deputies test positive for COVID-19

On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide executive order for residents to stay at home and only leave for essential services and necessities as a measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus. 

In the first week following that order, county law enforcement experienced a 21% spike in domestic violence reports, which was expected.

But the increase was followed by a sudden decrease in the second week, Dudley said. 

The calls include child, elder, relationship, animal and sexual abuse, Dudley added. 

Dudley didn't provide exact figures of the drop that followed the initial spike, however, but said the sudden decrease has alarmed law enforcement officials. 

Additionally, Dudley urged victims to contact police, who have made in-home abuse their priority during the pandemic. 

"The only reason why it's dropping is because people aren't reporting," Dudley said. "People are [at] home and they're terrified.

"For those of you who are experiencing abuse, it won't stop on its own," Dudley said. 

Sheriff Bill Brown called on front-line health-care workers, first responders and such essential employees as food service and retail employees, who may be potential witnesses to signs of domestic violence, to report what they suspect. 

Brown also asked neighbors to report abuse injuries and any signs indicating that abuse may have occurred. 

"You are an important part of our community, not only for the work that you are doing, but also for the intervention that you could provide," Brown said. "Please be aware that you may be the only outside contact someone who is being abused may have during this time." 

Hartwig reminded the public that all 16 county fire stations are fully operational and could also serve as points of contact for people in need. 

"If you need help at a fire station, you can dial 911 or you can knock on the door," Hartwig said. "You can approach any one of us in uniform. If you see something, and if you know something, say something." 

Brown said to call 911 to report abuse that has recently occurred or is in progress. Any other calls should be directed to the sheriff's dispatch center at 805-683-2724. 

The National Guard's 100th Missile Defense Brigade mans Vandenberg's missiles

Anyone who isn't able to call 911 should instead call a district attorney's witness advocate at 805-568-2400, Dudley said. 

Brown provided additional resources, including: 

  • The 24/7 County Behavioral Wellness Line at 888-868-1649,
  • The Community Wellness Team information and referral line at 805-364-2750,
  • The 211 call line, or alternatively 800-400-1572, for anyone feeling overwhelmed and needing to reach out to someone for help.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News