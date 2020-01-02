District Attorney Joyce Dudley was instrumental in training California police on new use of force law

“Where the nexus tends to be is people that are suffering from mental illness and their ability to understand totality of circumstances,” Dudley said. “I’ve got to know what was in the mind of the officer in much more detail than I ever had to know before.”

One example where deadly force isn’t justified is if a suspect is a threat only to themselves, Dudley said.

She cited a hypothetical example in which a person known to be sitting alone inside their home threatens to slit their wrists and is killed by the officer who bursts into the home. That killing may not be justified, she said, but could be if the person lunges at the officer.

A situation like this is further complicated when a person is under the influence of drugs, she added.

Dudley raised the example of Javier Gaona, who was gunned down by Santa Maria police officers on July 20, 2016.

Gaona stood with a knife to his throat on the corner of Enos Drive and Broadway before he was fatally shot by officers after allegedly lunging at them with a knife.

According to a District Attorney’s Office report, a significant amount of methamphetamine was found in Gaona’s system.