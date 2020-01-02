District Attorney Joyce Dudley was instrumental in training California police on new use of force law

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley played a central role in ensuring police are trained under a new law that took effect Wednesday and governs the use of deadly force.
AB-392 changed when it’s lawful for police to use deadly force, including the use of force standard.
The law amended the previous reasonable force language to include “objectively reasonable" force, which is a standard California police officers have used for years prior to AB-392 taking effect, Dudley said.
Dudley was tasked with analyzing and explaining these details of the law, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 19, 2019.
In 2016, Dudley was appointed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown as chair of the Police Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission, a state organization that sets training standards for California police officers.
POST contacted Dudley to work with two other district attorneys — Riverside County’s Michael Hestrin and Imperial County’s Gilbert Otero — to meet with a group of POST officials.
That partnership resulted in a 15-minute video available to the public on POST’s website, along with a two-hour training course for police that provides them with legal updates on use of force and a practical understanding of how the law affects their duties.
Now, AB-392 will change how Dudley determines whether deadly force was justified.
Police in California can use deadly force when necessary in some situations but must consider the “totality of circumstances” when defending people against the imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury, including from fleeing felons.
When a case of an officer-involved shooting arrives on her desk, examining the details of what was in the mind of the suspect and in the mind of the officer are more important than ever, she said.
The law takes into account encounters between law enforcement and individuals with mental health disabilities.
Prior to using force, an officer must make a reasonable effort to identify themselves and warn that deadly force may be used.
“Where the nexus tends to be is people that are suffering from mental illness and their ability to understand totality of circumstances,” Dudley said. “I’ve got to know what was in the mind of the officer in much more detail than I ever had to know before.”
One example where deadly force isn’t justified is if a suspect is a threat only to themselves, Dudley said.
She cited a hypothetical example in which a person known to be sitting alone inside their home threatens to slit their wrists and is killed by the officer who bursts into the home. That killing may not be justified, she said, but could be if the person lunges at the officer.
A situation like this is further complicated when a person is under the influence of drugs, she added.
Dudley raised the example of Javier Gaona, who was gunned down by Santa Maria police officers on July 20, 2016.
Gaona stood with a knife to his throat on the corner of Enos Drive and Broadway before he was fatally shot by officers after allegedly lunging at them with a knife.
According to a District Attorney’s Office report, a significant amount of methamphetamine was found in Gaona’s system.
The shooting, which was found to be justified, followed at least two attempts by police to de-escalate the situation with less-than-lethal weapons.
De-escalation techniques were well in place prior to AB-392, according to several Santa Barbara County police officers.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores enumerated the several less lethal weapons officers are trained to use including Tasers, a launcher that shoots 40-millimeter sponge "grenades" and a BolaWrap — a hand-held device used to restrain suspects.
“Those are things that Chief [Ralph] Martin has put into place and what Chief [Phil] Hansen has continued to encourage,” Flores said.
But then there are other, more traditional devices and tactics police have used effectively, said Raquel Zick, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
They include batons, the officer’s hands, effective control of space and verbal commands, she said.
While a proposed bill to change the legal standard for law enforcement's use of deadly force recently cleared a key committee vote in the California legislature, the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association has thrown its support behind an alternative bill that is scheduled for its first public hearing on Tuesday.