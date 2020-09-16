You have permission to edit this article.
Detectives seeking suspect in Orcutt 7-Eleven armed robbery

091520 7-Eleven robbery suspect

A surveillance photo shows the suspect in the armed robbery of the 7-Eleven store in Orcutt as he left with an undisclosed amount of money early Tuesday morning. Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

 Contributed Photo

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are searching for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven in Orcutt at gunpoint during the early morning hours Tuesday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Deputies responded to the convenience store in the 4900 block of South Bradley Road about 3:26 a.m. and discovered a man had entered the store, threatened the clerk with a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to deputies’ arrival, Zick said.

Sheriff’s detectives are seeking information on the suspect, who is described as a man 20 to 40 years old, of average height and build, who was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and gray shoes.

The Sheriff's Office also released a surveillance photo showing the man as he left the store.

Zick said anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4100 or email Detective Esparza at rne3541@sbsheriff.org.

Those who prefer to be anonymous can call the sheriff’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

