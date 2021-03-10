The suspicious death of a man that was reported following an alleged traffic incident on Foxen Canyon Road has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.

After receiving a report of a vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders discovered a deceased male, who has not been identified, inside the car, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Responders also determined the vehicle had not been involved in a collision, she said.

Information about how the man was killed, possible suspects and whether a public safety threat exists was not provided.

Deputies took over the investigation and requested assistance from detectives, Zick added.

Following the incident, the intersection of Zaca Station Road and Foxen Canyon Road remained closed for at least 12 hours before it reopened the next morning, on Monday.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4171 to leave an anonymous tip by phone. Tips also can be submitted online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.