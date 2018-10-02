An attorney representing a former Hancock basketball player facing life imprisonment after being convicted of murdering Terence Richardson is calling for the court to sentence him instead for involuntary manslaughter and robbery, claiming her client never had an intent to kill.
Ali Mohammed, 23, was convicted on April 27 for killing Richardson during a rogue drug deal, along with his co-defendant and former Hancock basketball teammate Lavell White, following a five-week trial.
On Dec. 30, 2014, Richardson was outside an apartment complex at Bradley and Jones Street inside drug dealer Ryan Depalma's car when Mohammed reportedly got into the backseat of the car with a loaded firearm. White approached the driver's door, and a struggle ensued between Richardson and Mohammed, resulting in Richardson being fatally shot as the car drove off. White and Mohammed fled the vehicle, according to testimony.
While the jury convicted the men for the special circumstance murder during the commission of robbery, they did not find Mohammed guilty of intentionally discharging the firearm. Both men were either found not guilty or the jury hung on the remaining burglary and robbery charges. The hung counts were subsequently dismissed.
No evidence of Mohammed's intent to kill was ever presented at trial, nor did the jury believe there was any intent to kill; thus imposing life imprisonment without parole is unconstitutional, cruel and unusual, Senior Deputy Public Defender Lori Pedego wrote in her sentencing motion filed Sept. 24.
Instead, Mohammed should be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter and robbery, as applying the felony murder rule in his case is unconstitutional, according to Pedego.
Jurors struggled with the verdict, the motion revealed, as they believed the shooting was accidental since "Richardson and Mohammed struggled over the gun," but had to follow the felony-robbery murder rule.
The motion claims Mohammed only took a gun to the robbery but never intended to do anything other than scare the victims, which does not warrant life imprisonment. There was no way then-19-year-old Mohammed would have anticipated death could result that night, either purposefully or accidentally, Pedego argued.
Mohammed simply "went along with plans set forth by his older, more criminally experienced best friend [White]," the motion continued. White, who was convicted of aiding and abetting the felony robbery murder, could face no custody time at all under Senate Bill 1437, which reduces the prosecution's power to charge accomplices in multi-defendant cases, while Mohammed is locked up for the rest of his life, the motion read.
Pedego further maintained the court should consider Mohammed's background for sentencing, including the fact that his mother died from cancer when he was 12. On the day she died, Mohammed was the only one at home and went to his friend's house for 30 minutes with his mother's permission. His mother died alone during his brief absence.
Mohammed then moved to live with his aunts in Los Angeles, where he attended Dorsey High School and became a basketball star. After graduating in 2014, he enrolled at Hancock College, where he also played for the basketball team with the hopes of one day transferring to a four-year college or getting drafted into the NBA. He lived with fellow athletes in apartments near the campus and spent his quarterly $1,500 scholarship check on rent and partying with other athletes.
No parental guidance, his grief, guilt and loss "that was never resolved after his mother's death," coupled with chronic use of cannabis "likely further stunted [Mohammed's]" problem-solving skills and emotional self-regulation, and affected his judgment when engaging in criminal activity prior to Richardson's death, according to his psychology reports.
"[Mohammed] is a youthful offender whose life should not be wasted," Pedego argued. "He should be given the same hope that an intentional killer under the age of 25 receives, hope to better oneself while in custody so he can have the possibility of reintegrating into society once he has served a justice and appropriate sentence."
The case returns to court Oct. 15.