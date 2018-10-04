Days leading up to the death of Javier Limon on Aug. 19, 2014, defendant Joseph Morales testified Thursday that he communicated with the victim and fellow gang members to set up a heroin deal but did not relay any information about a planned murder.
Morales, 30, a former Northwest Santa Maria gang member and Lancaster inmate is on trial for allegedly orchestrating the murder of Limon from behind prison bars using a cellphone. Limon was a Santa Maria drug dealer who was working for high-ranking gang members.
Multiple other defendants -- Bryan Rios, Arturo and Yesenia Granados and Gregorio Agustine -- originally were charged in the case but have since struck deals with the prosecution. Agustine ended up testifying against Morales in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.
On Thursday, Morales testified about the context of all the phone calls and text messages that he sent to Limon and fellow co-defendant Agustine prior to the alleged murder near the Guadalupe Dunes, claiming that they had nothing to do with killing or hurting Limon and only were about money.
On Aug. 14, Morales texted his girlfriend to ask a woman named Martha to set up Limon as "I'm going to move on him," according to his phone records. On Thursday, Morales testified the text related to a prior dispute he had with another man but that the situation ultimately was resolved.
The phone calls over the following days with Agustine and other men were about money Morales owed for "rent" to gang members, he testified.
On Aug. 17, Limon texted Morales asking if he knew where he could pick up some heroin, according to testimony. Morales agreed to set him up with Agustine, who said he was willing to provide Limon with drugs to sell to people.
On the day of his death, at 5:19 p.m., Morales texted Agustine, "have the boys on standby tonight [for Limon]" before calling Limon. Morales testified the message was sent to connect Agustine and Limon with two other people in a heroin deal.
"Standby" didn't mean to attack or kill Limon, Morales claimed.
At 10 p.m., Limon texted Morales and agreed to meet with Agustine and his friends near a Santa Maria car wash to pick up some heroin, according to testimony. Morales texted Limon asking if it was OK to forward his number to Agustine, who was going to meet up with him to give him the drugs.
"Ok," and "yes," were the last responses Limon ever sent to Morales. Morales testified that he waited late into the night to hear back from Limon if the drug deal had gone through.
At 12:28 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2014, Morales testified he received a 28-second phone call from Agustine as he was sitting in his prison cell.
"That was when [Agustine] called me to tell me he killed [Limon]," Morales testified. Agustine then reportedly urged Morales to change his number and refused to answer any questions as to why Limon died.
Morales testified he did, in fact, change his number, as Agustine ordered, and that Agustine told him he was going to flee to Mexico.
Morales claimed that he changed his number, despite having nothing to do with the slaying, only under Agustine's orders.
The prosecution will begin cross-examination 9 a.m. Friday.