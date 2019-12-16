One of the defendants indicted in the Operation Matador case has filed a motion arguing that a proposed modification to the courtroom, which will remove most of the public seating, will violate his constitutional right to a fair trial.
In the motion filed in Superior Court on Nov. 12, Stephen Dunkle, the attorney for Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, wrote that removing most of the courtroom's seating could violate his client's Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights and "threatens to create a closed courtroom in which family members and spectators are unable to attend the trial."
Torres is one of 15 arrested during Operation Matador in March 2016. Among those, he is one of a group of 10 facing a multitude of gang-related charges, including murder. Others who were arrested by the Santa Maria Police Department have either pleaded out or are charged with lesser crimes and will be tried separately.
Investigators believe that Torres and the other nine defendants are members of the transnational criminal organization MS-13 who are responsible for at least 10 murders that occurred in the Santa Maria Valley over a three-year period.
A Santa Maria Superior Court judge on Friday approved attorney Michael Carty to withdraw as counsel in the Operation Matador case.
The trial is tentatively slated to begin on Feb. 18, 2020, in Department 8 at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Due to the number of witnesses and voluminous amount of evidence to be presented, the trial is expected to last at least a year, according to Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who is leading the case's prosecution.
Bramsen didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about her response to the motion.
Darrel Parker, the executive officer for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court, said a modification to remove most of the public seating is necessary to make space for all defendants in the Operation Matador case, including each of their attorneys, separate interpreters and individual tables.
Darrel Parker, the executive officer for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court, explained how the Department 8 courtroom of the Santa Maria Courthouse will be modified for the Operation Matador criminal trial, which is expected to last at least one year.
Parker said that the court is “likely to leave two rows of seats” for the public but added that an audio and video feed will be broadcast in the lobby in the event there is an overflow crowd.
Parker did not specify the exact number of seats in the courtroom that will be made available to the public.
"It appears that the proposal to modify Department 8 to provide only two rows of seats for the public will inevitably result in defendants' family members, alleged victims' family members and members of the general public from being excluded from the trial," Dunkle wrote in the motion.
In addition to protecting his client’s rights, Dunkle also cited the public’s First Amendment right to attend the trial.
“The right of the defendant’s family to attend the trial is perhaps the most important component of this right,” Dunkle said.
Santa Maria Superior Court Judge John McGregor rejected motions for separate trials in the high profile Operation Matador MS-13 case on Friday.
A gag order remains on the case, preventing government officials and attorneys in the case from discussing details with the general public, not including what is said in open court.
McGregor is scheduled to make a ruling on Torres’ motion at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Department 6 at Superior Court in Santa Maria.