A prison inmate on trial for allegedly planning the murder of a Santa Maria drug dealer continued testifying in his own defense Wednesday, when he denied involvement and maintained that his former co-defendant Gregorio Agustine admitted to killing Javier Limon.
Joseph Morales, 30, is a former Northwest Santa Maria gang member who was imprisoned at the age of 18 for attempted murder in 2006. He was awaiting appeal from behind bars when Limon was killed in August 2014.
The prosecution contends that Morales is the one who planned Limon's death by communicating with fellow gang members using a cellphone from a prison in Lancaster.
His former co-defendant and West Park gang member Agustine, who agreed to testify for the prosecution in exchange for a guilty plea to first-degree murder and 25 years in prison, told jurors two weeks ago that Morales was the one who wanted Limon killed.
Jurors on Wednesday first were presented information on Morales' background, along with how he came into power within the gang before and after his imprisonment. Today, Morales doesn't associate as a gang member, according to testimony.
Morales testified he was originally charged for attempted murder July 2006 when he retaliated against a group of people who drove by in a car. The occupants in the car brandished a knife and shotgun at Morales, who was standing outside a friend's house on McElhaney Avenue with a little girl in his arms.
The incident "wasn't really gang-related, it was just personal," Morales claimed. The attempted murder case is awaiting appeal.
Since his incarceration in 2006, Morales said he moved to prisons in Kern, Kings and Riverside counties. While behind bars, he joined a Sureno prison gang and sold drugs to fellow prisoners.
After he transferred to Lancaster in 2012, he became a primo -- a Sureno gang member given the blessing under a Mexican Mafia member -- and began working for Mike "Boo" Moreno, who had control of the area from Santa Barbara to Fresno until his arrest in 2014.
Morales continued to use and sell drugs, he testified, then subsequently bought a phone from a corrections officer to use in prison. His drug use became more frequent, and he was using almost every day until January 2015 when he decided to quit. He officially became clean June 9, he testified.
Morales claimed that on July 24, 2014, he was demoted from his position after other members said he wasn't paying neighborhood rent money to higher-ups and lost his political authority. At the same time, Agustine was given control of West Park, San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties after replacing member Ulisses Guzman.
Agustine, then, had power to discipline Northwest gang members and collect taxes, according to Morales.
Morales testified Limon first approached Morales in 2014, looking to sell drugs for him and also get some heroin. Morales connected Limon to Agustine in 2014, as Agustine often sold heroin.
Limon never refused to pay taxes when they would do business together, Morales said. Limon wasn't part of any gang, according to Morales, nor was he targeted to be killed at the time of his death, to his knowledge.
On the night of Aug. 18, 2014, Morales testified that he received a call from Agustine relaying that Limon had been murdered.
"[Agustine] said, 'I killed [Limon], fool. I needed it to happen,'" Morales testified, who said he initially didn't believe him.
Agustine then said he was going to go to Mexico and would change his phone number. He prohibited Morales from asking questions about Limon's murder and "told me not to snitch on him," Morales testified.
Morales said Limon's death negatively impacted their drug business, as Limon was his golden ticket to drug supplies, customers and connections on the streets.
Morales further noted that his testimony in court over the last two days could make him a target to be attacked or killed as he is sharing information about Mexican Mafia members, who usually forbid gang members from disclosing details about gang business, especially in court.
"It doesn't make sense to me," Morales said of the expectation. "I won't sit here and be wrongfully accused and just sit there with my arms crossed and not speak up for my innocence."
Testimony resumes Thursday morning.