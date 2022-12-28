Northern Branch Jail.jpg
A man in custody at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died Wednesday morning after being placed in a cell for observation following his arrest for a parole violation.

An investigation is underway to determine how a man died while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Sheriff’s patrol deputies went to a house in the 800 block of Redwood Avenue in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria, about a block north of Righetti High School, about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on a request to check the welfare of someone there.

While there, they contacted a man who was in violation of his parole conditions with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Jarrett Morris.

