Highway 154 crash

Emergency personnel help people injured in a three-vehicle crash Sept. 14 that blocked Highway 154 east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

 Santa Barbara County Fire

The arraignment for a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy accused of felony DUI has been pushed to Nov. 13 because he remains in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a September crash on Highway 154 that injured five others

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified 44-year-old Javier Jonathan Antunez, a custody deputy at the Santa Barbara County Jail, as the driver of a 2008 BMW that collided with two other vehicles just east of the entrance to the Cachuma Lake Recreation area on Sept. 14.

Santa Barbara attorney Elizabeth O'brien, who appeared on behalf of Antunez at Santa Barbara Superior Court on Wednesday, did not enter a plea for her client. 

While the extent of Antunez's injuries is unknown, O'brien asked Judge Gustavo Lavayen for an additional four weeks because she said Antunez will be able to walk at that time. 

Antunez, of Goleta, is facing one count of felony driving under the influence causing injury, and one count of felony driving under the influence causing injury with a blood alcohol-level of 0.08 or greater. Each count carries five enhancements of causing great bodily injury, and an additional enhancement of causing bodily injury while driving. 

The five victims in the crash are identified as Esther Trejotakembaiyee, Enrique Calderon Mendez, Dolores Gutierrez, Evelia Dominguez and Judith Hall, who is a District Attorney's Office investigator

If convicted, each count carries a minimum penalty of two years in jail and each great bodily injury enhancement carries an additional consecutive minimum three year jail sentence. 

The enhancement of causing injury while driving carries an additional one year, if convicted. 

Antunez remains out on bond with a bail amount posted at $100,000.

