Lavayen agreed to set a date of Jan. 6 for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court's Department 6.
Antunez is charged in connection to a Sept. 14 three-vehicle crash just east of the Cachuma Lake Recreational Area on Highway 154 that injured six people, including himself. It's not clear what the extent of Antunez's injuries are.
One of the victims of the crash was identified as Judith Hall, who is a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office investigator. The other four who sustained injuries were Esther Trejokembaiyee, Enrique Calderon Mendez, Dolores Gutierrez and Evelia Dominguez.
Antunez faces two felony DUI charges -- driving under the influence and causing injury, and driving under the influence with greater than a .08% blood alcohol content and causing injury -- and one habitual offender enhancement.
Josh Lynn, Antunez's attorney, described the case as "complicated" as he asked the judge to enter a general time waiver for his client.
×
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Antunez remains out of jail on bond with a $150,000 bail amount posted, according to court records.
The case is being prosecuted by
Jonathan Kline of the California Attorney General's Office rather than the District Attorney's Office to avoid an appearance of a conflict of interest.
Antunez is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Jordan Warren
Wanted for False imprisonment, sexual battery
Name: Jordan Warren
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 11-1-94
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR033759
Date Issued: 09/20/2019
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=243.4(A) PC F OFF=236 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Pedro Cruz
Wanted for Felony driving under the influence, hit and run with injury
Name: Pedro Cruz
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-20-85
Height: 5-7
Weight: 150
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR032309
Date Issued: 8-5-19
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=20001(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M OFF=23558 VC E
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Joshua Sanchez
Wanted for Felony battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness
Name: Joshua Sanchez
Also Known As: Joshua Camarillo
Date of Birth: 11-27-98
Height: 5-9
Weight: 120
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034524
Date Issued: 10-9-19
Bail Amount: $350,000.00
Charges: OFF=136.1(B)(1) PC OFF=1192.7(C)(37) OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=236 PC F OFF=667.5(B) PC E OFF=667(E)(1) PC E
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Angel Espinoza
Wanted for Felony driving under the influence.
Name: Angel Espinoza
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 8-23-87
Height: 5-7
Weight: 160
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034100
Date Issued: 9-30-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=14601.2(A) VC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Caitlin Williams
Wanted for 1st Degree burglary, possession of stolen property
Name: Caitlin Williams
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-15-2000
Height: 5-8
Weight: 140
Complexion: White female adult, red hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR033487
Date Issued: 9-30-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=459 PC 1ST DEG OFF=496(A) PC M
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Juan Barajas
Wanted for Vehicle theft
Name: Juan Barajas
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-21-78
Height: 5-9
Weight: 140
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: R080619
Date Issued: 8-6-19
Bail Amount: $200,000.00
Charges: OFF=10851(A)VC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Nicholas Gomez
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Nicholas Gomez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-5-80
Height: 5-11
Weight: 230
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Black Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=R082619Date Issued: 8-26-19Bail Amount: $100,000.00Charges: OFF=273.5 PC OFF=207 PC OFF=245(A)(4) PC OFF=236 PC OFF=422 PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Virginia Lara
Wanted for Violating Post Release Supervision / Escape
Name: Virginia Lara
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-15-99
Height: 5-4
Weight: 210
Complexion: Hispanic female adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=2032580Date Issued: 8-9-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=3455(B)(1) PC OFF=4532(A)(2) PC OFF=4573 PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Russell Bridge
Wanted for Felony resisting arrest
Name: Russell Bridge
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-21-65
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Complexion: White male adult, blonde hair, blue eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR032170
Date Issued: 8-1-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=69 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Veronica Vallejo
Wanted for Bringing controlled substances into a jail facility
Name: Veronica Vallejo
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-19-76
Height: 5-4
Weight: 117
Complexion: Hispanic female adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034193
Date Issued: 10-3-19
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=4573(A) PC F OFF=667.5(B) PC E OFF=1203(E)(4) PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Luis Parra
Luis Parra is wanted on a $230,000.00 felony warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang. He is described as 5-6, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Lompoc
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Sheng Zhou
Sheng Zhou is wanted on a $500,000.00 felony arrest warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, terrorists threats and battery on a spouse or cohabitant. Zhou is described as 5-7, 168 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Santa Maria.
Should you have any information on Zhou’s whereabouts you're urged to call your local law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitive Unit at 805-681-4142 or you may leave an anonymous tip at the below link.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Wayne Cutty
Wayne Cutty is wanted on a $50,000.00 felony warrant charging him with failing to appear after posting bail, embezzlement, false impersonation and possession of controlled substances. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs. He also has an AKA of Wayne Brown
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Nick Ibarra
Nick Ibarra, who also goes by Joseph Barreto, is wanted on a $100,000.00 felony warrant charging him with conspiracy, burglary, false impersonation and identify theft. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is transient possibly in the Oxnard area.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email