Despite attempts to conceal a gun and clothing Jonathan Highley wore the night Anthony San Juan was fatally shot outside an Orcutt bar in 2017, gunshot residue was detected on Highley's right palm, according to testimony Thursday.
Highley, 36, is on trial at the Santa Maria Superior Court after pleading not guilty to the murder of San Juan, who was shot and killed in the early hours of March 4, 2017, in the back parking lot of Elmer's bar. Highley is also charged with two gun enhancements.
His wife, Mayra Perez, was charged with being an accessory after the fact, as evidence showed she drove herself and her four children from the Central Valley in the middle of the night after Highley called her, drunk, following the shooting. Both Perez and Highley were arrested the morning of March 4 as police in unmarked patrol cars watched them leave their 114 Park Ave. apartment.
Perez was sentenced to jail time and probation in August 2017.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies on Thursday testified they saw the couple attempting to flee their home the morning after the homicide and found Highley's clothes and gun hidden inside a Victoria's Secret bag inside the couple's white Buick.
After Highley was identified as the shooting suspect, detectives were assigned to surveillance of the couple. The detectives testified Thursday that they began looking for anyone coming in or out of Highley's apartment at about 7 a.m. March 4.
They first spotted Perez driving the Buick near the front door of the apartment before beginning to unload items into the car. Perez walked back into the house, then returned with Highley and their four children before police quickly surrounded them, according to testimony.
A sweep of the apartment after the couple was detained revealed that a washing machine was running with four minutes left on the timer, but officers didn't see anything inside, Detective Matt Fenske testified.
Detective Adam Alegria, who searched the Buick with three other deputies after Highley was detained, testified that he found a Victoria's Secret bag. Inside the bag was a pair of blue jeans, a red flannel shirt, boots, several handgun magazines and a Glock 17 9 mm handgun wrapped in Clorox wipes.
The handgun that was found is believed to have been used in the fatal shooting of San Juan, according to law enforcement.
No ammunition was found in the magazine or firearm, Alegria testified, but he did note that the blue jeans and red flannel shirt that Highley was believed to have worn the night of the shooting had several bleach stains on them. No blood stains were seen or found on any items in the car, he added.
Supervising criminalist Debra Gibson, who tested for trace materials of gunshot residue found during the murder investigation, testified that residue was found only on Highley's right palm. The residue was collected and tested nine hours after the shooting, which could have left room for residue loss but wasn't unusual, she said.
Gibson explained the discovery of residue could mean he had been near the scene of a shooting, came into contact with some residue due to skin transfer or fired the gun himself.
Gunshot residue is produced when a firearm is discharged and a bullet is released, said Gibson, who added that particles released from pressure-sensitive explosive material can go in multiple directions, causing a mini explosion and leaving residue on someone who might have fired the gun.
"Finding just one particle isn't unusual and doesn't increase our understanding of what may have happened," Gibson added. "I don't need to see 10 elephants in the room to say there's one elephant in the room."
Testimony resumes 9 a.m. Friday.