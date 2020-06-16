Crews battle two small vegetation fires west of Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crews are battling two small vegetation fires that broke out along Betteravia Road west of Santa Maria, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The Union fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. and consists of two small fires in a heavily-wooded area 4 miles west of Santa Maria, said County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Both fires were reported along West Betteravia Road, with one near the intersection of Ray Road and the other 1 mile away at Sinton Road.

The larger of the two fires has burned 2 acres, and both fires combined have the potential to burn up to 5 acres, according to County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Extinguishing the fires will take a little work due to the heavy brush, Bertucelli said, adding there is a full vegetation response on scene.

Santa Maria, Guadalupe and county firefighters responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

