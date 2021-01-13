COVID-19 outbreak infects 48 inmates, 11 staff at Lompoc prison complex

Nearly 60 inmates and staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bureau of Prisons data released Tuesday.

The virus has infected 48 inmates and nine staff at the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary and two staff at the Federal Correctional Institution, according to the agency's website, which tracks active cases.

The number of active cases among inmates reported Tuesday is an increase from 45 cases among inmates and five staff at the complex one week ago.

Five inmates have died from the virus, according to Bureau of Prisons data.

The cases follow an outbreak that was reported to the Santa Barbara County Public Department on Dec. 8, according to spokeswoman Paige Batson.

A total of 22,237 cases of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Barbara County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, with 2,895 active cases and 470 new cases reported Tuesday, according to county public health data.