Attorneys representing alleged MS-13 gang members who are facing 50 felony counts of murder and criminal conspiracy following a 2016 sting in Santa Maria attempted on Friday to challenge charges handed down in the grand jury indictment, which a judge denied.
A dozen men, believed to be a part of Mara Salvatrucha and linked to 10 slayings and 14 attempted murders in Santa Maria over a period of three years were arrested by Santa Maria Police in March 2016 during a sting referred to as Operation Matador.
The case is still in the early stages of its proceedings due to the voluminous amount of evidence attorneys must sift through. Attorneys have also filed motions to throw out indictments, which will be heard Nov. 5 and 6 at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
Prior to Friday's court date, the defense filed a demurrer -- a defendant's assertion that the document laying out the charges in the case was legally insufficient -- in order to challenge the statute and allegations filed against their clients, stating that the language was too broad and vague.
On Friday, defense counsel challenged the constitutionality of some of the indictments handed down for the defendants facing criminal conspiracy and street gang charges, claiming that the language in Penal Code section 182.5 is vague, too broad and thus does not apply to their clients.
That criminal statute defines that anyone who actively participates in any criminal street gang with knowledge that its members engage in or have engaged in a pattern of gang activity, and who willfully promotes, furthers, assists or benefits from any felonious criminal conduct by members of that gang is guilty of conspiracy to commit that felony.
Defense attorneys Tom Allen and Ronald Bobo, representing Jose Bonilla Mejia and Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, respectively made their arguments Friday, stating that the criminal statute does not require the defendant to show specific intent or malice to commit a specific felony for gang benefit, and that mere alleged association in a gang does not constitute guilt nor does it mean other members will necessarily benefit from it.
Furthermore, his client was actually in Ohio at the time of Operation Matador, and was nowhere near the area, Allen argued.
Prosecutor Kelly Scott maintained that the criminal statute describes anything that is a threat to public safety due to organized crime or criminal solidarity but was expanded to include any criminal conspiracies involving gang-related activities, which applied to the defendants.
The statute requires a defendant to be an active participant in a criminal street gang with knowledge of those other members’ pattern of criminal activity and felonious conduct, Scott said.
“Gang crime is such a serious public safety issue,” Scott argued. “Voters enacted [this legislation] to give a greater expansion in traditional conspiracy crime to include gang-related activity, thus the demurrer should be denied.”
After hearing all arguments, Judge John McGregor sided with the prosecution, and denied the demurrer filed by Mejia, Saravia Lainez and joinders filed by their co-defendants, that the legislation criminalized nonparticipatory conduct and found that prosecution’s evidence of conspiracy charges against the defendants were not vague or too broad.
The case returns to court Oct. 19. During that time, the judge could also make a ruling as to whether or not he will seal the courtroom from the public for the motion to dismiss the indictment hearing.
In the smaller indictment case, defendants who are facing criminal conspiracy and street gang charges also will return to court Oct. 19.
Rafael Castro will return to court Oct. 22 to start trial. His defense counsel indicated Friday that he, too, will be filing a motion to throw out the indictments in the near future.