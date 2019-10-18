Trial date set for Lyft driver accused of raping Nipomo woman
The trial of a former Lyft driver from Lompoc accused of raping a Nipomo woman inside her home in 2018, is slated to begin Nov. 4 at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Jason Lamont Fenwick, 52, briefly appeared in court on Wednesday. He is facing felony charges of assault with intent to commit various sex acts during a residential burglary, unlawful oral copulation of an intoxicated individual, unlawful sexual penetration by a foreign object of an intoxicated individual and first-degree residential burglary.
He also is facing a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a concealed recording device.
Fenwick remains in custody on $250,000 bail, according to attorney J. Jeff Chambliss.
The victim, who has not been identified, allegedly called for a Lyft driver on Nov. 4, 2018, after she became too intoxicated to drive from her location in Arroyo Grande to her home in Nipomo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.
Fenwick responded to the call, transported the victim to her home and helped her inside, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her after she lost consciousness, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
Warrants were issued to identify the driver and gather additional evidence, ultimately leading to Fenwick's arrest.
Fenwick had reportedly been a Lyft driver in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a year. Authorities believe more individuals may have been victimized, however Chambliss said no additional victims have come forward.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division urges victims or anyone with information about the case to call 805-781-4500.
Fenwick is one of three ridesharing drivers from northern Santa Barbara County accused of rape since 2018.
Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, of Santa Maria, is a former Uber driver accused of raping several women in San Luis Obispo and was arrested in January 2018. He pleaded not guilty and is slated for trial.
Shadi Abdul Aziz, a former Santa Maria Uber driver, pleaded guilty to rape stemming from an incident in April. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 10 and was sentenced to one year in County Jail.
Santa Maria teenager sentenced to 2 years in prison for robbery
A Santa Maria teenager charged with second-degree robbery was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Daniel Hernandez Garibay, 18, was arrested after an incident Jan. 24 in Santa Maria in which he took the victim's cellphone, according to his attorney, Bill Redell.
Garibay initially received a criminal gang enhancement, since he was accused of committing the robbery for the benefit of a gang, although that charge was later dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Garibay faced a maximum of five years for robbery, along with an additional 10 years for the gang allegation, but his sentence was negotiated to two years in exchange for a guilty plea.
He also received 240 days of credit toward his sentence.
In addition to serving prison time, Garibay must submit a DNA sample and pay restitution, which has yet to be determined, along with a $600 restitution fee.