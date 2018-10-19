The request of an attorney in the MS-13 case to obtain records of his client's co-defendants' jail conversations, visitor logs, and cell assignments was denied Friday by Superior Court Judge John McGregor.
McGregor cited privacy rights that protect information kept at the Santa Barbara County Jail where the defendants are currently incarcerated, as the reason for the denial.
The case stems from Operation Matador, a sting operation in March 2016 in which more than a dozen men believed to have ties to the transnational gang MS-13 and linked to 11 homicides and 14 attempted murders in Santa Maria were arrested overnight by Santa Maria Police.
In July 2016 the civil grand jury handed down 50 felony counts of murder, criminal street gang conspiracy, and other crimes during a secret indictment proceeding connected to the case.
The case is still in its early stages due to the voluminous amounts of evidence attorneys must sift through to prepare their cases. Attorneys have filed motions to throw out the grand jury's indictments, but the proceeding has been postponed to Feb. 4 and 5, 2019.
The request in question Friday was filed by attorney Thomas Allen, representing defendant Emedalio Jose Bonilla Mejia. Allen filed a subpoena in September against the County Jail staff who are housing Mejia's co-defendants, including Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres.
The subpoena sought to seize all recorded jail phone calls, visitations, conversations, visitor logs, cell assignments, the names of Torres's cell mates, disciplinary records, jailhouse incident reports and both received and sent written letters since his 2016 arrest.
Those items are necessary for Allen's job as Mejia's attorney to ensure his client has his due process and to properly represent Mejia, Allen argued.
Torres's attorney Stephen Dunkle objected to Allen's subpoena on the basis the requests were too broad and failed to show any good cause for disclosing the information.
"My client's not [the] accuser, or the complaining witness in this case," Dunkle argued, pointing out that Allen doesn't have the right to cross-examine or confront co-defendants in the case.
Allen argued Friday that his requested items are merely collected by the County Jail in a non-investigative capacity and that he wasn't requesting any records from a privileged source, just third-party records.
Senior Deputy County Counsel Michelle Montez, representing Santa Barbara County, also opposed releasing County Jail's records of defendants in the case, arguing that the private information Allen sought shouldn't be disclosed based on public safety and security of custody personnel.
All of that information is confidential, privileged and can endanger privacy rights under the Fourth Amendment, Montez argued.
Furthermore, "I think it'd be burdensome upon [county staff] to look through thousands of hours of calls [...] recorded visits/visitor logs, cell assignments, jail incident reports," Montez added.
After listening to all parties, McGregor sided with Dunkle and Montez, and ruled that all records regarding Mejia's co-defendants that are kept by the County Jail are protected by privacy rights, and releasing them could endanger the safety of jail personnel or damage jail security.
The next hearing for defendants in the case will be Nov. 16.
On Jan. 18 the judge will decide whether or not to seal the courtroom for the Feb. 4-5 motion to dismiss indictments hearing. Attorneys have filed motions to bar the public from attending the February hearing because it would be one of the first times details about the case and parts of the grand jury transcripts could be publicized.