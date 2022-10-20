Public speakers during Tuesday’s TRUTH Act Forum urged the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office to stop communicating and cooperating with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Supervisors said they supported much of what public speakers said, but they believe the Sheriff’s Office is striking a balance between respecting the rights of immigrant inmates, complying with state laws and removing the most serious criminal elements from the streets.

“I don’t think any of these institutions are inherently racist,” 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said in response to a claim by one of the public speakers.

