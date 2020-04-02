County Public Defender challenges policy barring bail hearings during pandemic

Inmates can only be released with an agreement between the District Attorney's and Public Defender's offices.

At least 50 were identified as prioritized for release, but only five people have been secured for release based on such an agreement, Villegas said.

Sheriff's calls for service, jail bookings drop; domestic disturbances increase amid coroanvirus pandemic The number of jail inmates, as well as bookings and calls for service, have dropped in Santa Barbara County while calls for domestic disturbances increased since a COVID-19 pandemic was declared on March 11.

Macuga said that she has no choice but to file the writ after negotiations failed and added that keeping pretrial detainees locked up during the pandemic is "cruel and unusual" punishment.

Only two inmates have been tested for the coronavirus, with negative results, said County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

"Our local judges have locked us out of the courthouse and sanctioned keeping our clients locked inside of cages indefinitely rendering them vulnerable to infection," Macuga said. "We are talking about people who are awaiting trial, presumed innocent, and who are only in custody because they cannot afford to bail out."

District Attorney Joyce Dudley wasn't able to comment on the writ, but previously said public safety and justice for all are her highest priorities if she is ever called to consider releasing inmates.