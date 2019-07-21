Santa Maria
Suspects arrested in Friday night shooting incident
Three suspects were arrested in possession of firearms Friday night after a shooting in the 1100 block of West Liberty Street, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Police said the suspects fired multiple rounds in the residential area off West Stowell Road just east of South Blosser Road, then fled in a vehicle.
No one was struck by bullets, police said.
Officers found the vehicle at an undisclosed location and arrested the three suspects, whose names have not yet been released. The type of firearms they allegedly possessed also has not been released.
Santa Barbara
Gem Faire coming to Earl Warren Showgrounds
The Gem Faire premier jewelry and bead show will return to the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18.
Exhibitors from all over the world will be onsite with a large selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, fossils and more, an event spokeswoman said.
Attendees can take advantage of buying loose gemstones, raw minerals, bead strands, finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools direct from importers and wholesalers, the spokeswoman said.
Jewelry repair and cleaning as well as ring-sizing services also will be available.
Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The $7 admission is valid for the entire weekend.
For more information, visit www.gemfaire.com or contact Gem Faire Inc. at 503-252-8300 or info@gemfaire.com.