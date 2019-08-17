SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Raid nets 3,000 cannabis illegal plants near Lopez Lake
No one was arrested but more than 3,000 marijuana plants were eradicated from an illegal growing site in the Lopez Lake area of southern San Luis Obispo County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Seven local, state and federal agencies were involved in the investigation that culminated at about 7 a.m. Thursday near Hi Mountain Road, where sheriff’s narcotics detectives harvested 3,003 budding marijuana plants, according to a sheriff’s report.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said if the plants had been allowed to mature, their estimated total retail value would have exceeded $20 million after harvesting.
The plants, spotted a few days earlier by members of the Sheriff’s Cannabis Enforcement Team flying a reconnaissance mission, were being illegally grown on Los Padres National Forest land and on private property, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The growers had trespassed on private land, and Cipolla said evidence at the scene indicated it may be part of a Mexican national cultivation operation.
He said such operations produce environmental hazards from chemicals and pesticides used on the plants and generate large amounts of trash.
Cipolla noted a nearby creek had been dammed to divert water to the plants, which created ecological problems
Agencies involved in the investigation included the Sheriff's Special Operation Unit, Sheriff's Cannabis Enforcement Team, Homeland Security Investigations, the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting, Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
Cipolla said he investigation is continuing.
LOMPOC
School district to host 'Confident City Cycling' class
Lompoc Unified School District has partnered with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition for a free "Confident City Cycling" course that aims to better prepare bicyclists for riding on city streets.
The workshop, which is open to participants ages 16 and older, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St. The class is limited to the first 12 participants who preregister at http://www.sbbike.org/confident_lompoc_2019.
The course, also known as Traffic Skills 101 by the League of American Cyclists, is geared toward riders who are looking for instruction to build skills and confidence while learning more about traffic laws in California, crash avoidance, lane positioning and basic bicycle maintenance.
“Participants will understand their rights and responsibilities as a driver operating a bicycle safely and legally on public roadways,” read a portion of a statement from LUSD. “Most importantly, they will develop the ability to identify unsafe traffic situations and make decisions that can prevent crashes and collisions.”
A bicycle in good working condition and a helmet are required for the on-bike skills session on a parking lot and a group ride on the streets, according to organizers. New low-cost helmets will be available for purchase.
For more details and/or to access the waiver that is required to participate, visit http://www.sbbike.org/confident_lompoc_2019.
SANTA YNEZ
ID-1 to hear update on Eastern Management Area
Trustees will hear an update on the Eastern Management Area of the Santa Ynez River Valley Groundwater Basin when the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1, board meets Tuesday.
The board will also consider joining the Central Coast Water Authority in the State Department of Water Resources Delta Conveyance Project when it meets at 3 p.m. in the conference room of the Santa Ynez Community Services District office at 1070 Faraday St.
Other items on the agenda include awarding a contract for purchasing two fleet vehicles, a report on Neptune Meter purchases for the water meter replacement project, evaluations of landscape and agricultural irrigation systems and a notice of exemption for the water treatment and maintenance building.
For more information, call the district office at 805-688-6015 or visit www.syrwd.org/.